Featured
Deadline Friday for feedback on route of proposed LRT extension
This map from the Region of Waterloo shows the preferred route for the extension of the Ion LRT system into Cambridge. (Click to enlarge)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 12:24PM EDT
If you want your thoughts on where the Ion light rail transit system should go when it extends into Cambridge to be part of the public record, you’d better get them in this week.
Friday is the deadline to give feedback that will be taken into account as the Region of Waterloo finalizes the route for the second stage of LRT.
The second stage will see vehicles run from Fairview Park Mall to the transit terminal on Ainslie Street.
It is expected to be more complicated and more costly than the first stage, largely because of the need to cross the Grand and Speed rivers.
Last month, a preliminary preferred route was made public. In addition to the two endpoints, it includes stops in the Sportsworld area, at King and Eagle, near Eagle and Hespeler, Cambridge Centre Mall, near Hespeler and Can-Amera, and Hespeler and Avenue Road.
More information is available on the region’s website.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.