If you want your thoughts on where the Ion light rail transit system should go when it extends into Cambridge to be part of the public record, you’d better get them in this week.

Friday is the deadline to give feedback that will be taken into account as the Region of Waterloo finalizes the route for the second stage of LRT.

The second stage will see vehicles run from Fairview Park Mall to the transit terminal on Ainslie Street.

It is expected to be more complicated and more costly than the first stage, largely because of the need to cross the Grand and Speed rivers.

Last month, a preliminary preferred route was made public. In addition to the two endpoints, it includes stops in the Sportsworld area, at King and Eagle, near Eagle and Hespeler, Cambridge Centre Mall, near Hespeler and Can-Amera, and Hespeler and Avenue Road.

