Dead coyote left outside home for second time in 3 months
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 4:32PM EDT
A dead coyote was tied to the front gate of a home in Norfolk County – and police say it isn’t the first time that’s happened recently.
OPP say they were notified about the coyote Tuesday afternoon.
It had been tied to a gate at the end of the driveway of a home on Mill Pond Road near the community of Vittoria, about 10 kilometres south of Simcoe.
According to police, a similar incident has been reported at the same property within the past three months.
