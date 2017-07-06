

CTV Kitchener





A dead coyote was tied to the front gate of a home in Norfolk County – and police say it isn’t the first time that’s happened recently.

OPP say they were notified about the coyote Tuesday afternoon.

It had been tied to a gate at the end of the driveway of a home on Mill Pond Road near the community of Vittoria, about 10 kilometres south of Simcoe.

According to police, a similar incident has been reported at the same property within the past three months.