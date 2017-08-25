

CTV Kitchener





A dead bat has tested positive for rabies in Guelph.

Public Health officials say there was no human contact with the bat but an unvaccinated dog was potentially exposed.

The dog will be under confinement for three months at home.

This is the first official report of rabies in Guelph since 2012.

Health officials are warning pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and cats and stay away from wildlife.

If you come across a dead bat on your property, wear gloves to pick it up and place it in a sealed container.

If you see a live bat that looks sick, call animal control services.