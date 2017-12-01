

CTV Kitchener





The trial into the shooting of a Toronto man at a rural conservation area will take place next spring in Goderich.

Boris Panovski is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the September 2014 shooting death of Don Frigo at the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area near Clinton.

At the time of the shooting, Frigo and his wife were on horseback, training hunting dogs in the area.

Frigo’s wife was also shot, although she survived. Panovski is charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill her.

The legal proceedings against Panovski have been delayed repeatedly due to issues involving Panovski changing lawyers. The trial was expected to start last October, but was put off again after the lawyer representing Panovski was appointed as a judge.

Panovski’s case came up in court on Friday, with the trial now being scheduled to start May 8, 2018. It is expected to last for six weeks.

Panovski is expected to plead not guilty to murder.

With files from CTV London