

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The driver of the car that hit another vehicle on Highway 7/8 west of Kitchener, killing a woman sitting in the back seat of the second vehicle, pleaded guilty to five offences Monday.

Ahmed Darwish admitted to dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Court heard that Darwish’s vehicle was travelling at 214 km/h on Nov. 27, 2016, when it rear-ended the vehicle in which 29-year-old Susana Dumitru and her family were travelling.

Dumitru was killed, and her infant son was severely injured. Her husband received a head wound which required 20 stitches to close.. Their family, which had arrived in Canada from Romania a few months earlier, was on its way from Niagara Falls to Baden.

Police officers at the scene found that Darwish had open bottles of bourbon and wine in his vehicle, and was slurring his words. He was asked to provide a breath sample 17 times, refusing each request, and also denied five requests for drug sobriety evaluations.

Darwish had been in custody ever since the collision. Following Monday’s guilty plea, he was granted bail with a number of conditions, including that he cannot drive and must be monitored by GPS.

A sentencing date will be set on March 16.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman