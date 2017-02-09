Featured
Damage tops $100,000 in Cambridge house fire
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:00PM EST
A house in the south end of Cambridge was seriously damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the home on Sebastian Crescent, near Langlaw and Christopher drives, around noon.
Fire officials say it took them a few hours to knock down the fire.
The two people and one dog inside the house were able to get out safely.
Damage is expected to top $100,000.
