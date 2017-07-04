Featured
Damage estimated around $30K following Cambridge garage fire
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 6:11AM EDT
Firefighters were called to a home in Cambridge after a fire started in the garage Monday evening.
“It didn't seem to penetrate the house itself. It was in the garage. A little bit of smoke damage to the house,” Mike Pauze with the Cambridge Fire Department.
He said the damage was estimated around $20,000 to $30, 000.
Firefighters said the homeowner was out of town for a few days and a worker was on the property.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
