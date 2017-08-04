Featured
Cyclist struck, taken to hospital following collision
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 9:13AM EDT
A woman riding her bicycle was struck by a car in Waterloo Friday morning.
The collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Erb Street and Margaret Avenue.
Police said the cyclist was taken to hospital to be assessed and her injuries were not believed to be serious.
There is no word on whether charges will be laid at this time.