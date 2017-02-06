

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The man killed when his bicycle was hit from behind by a car in Waterloo was a well known local artist.

Robert Linsley was cycling on King Street North last Thursday when he was hit by a car that had just exited off of Highway 85.

People who knew Linsley describe him as being generous, thoughtful, and constantly interested in art and ideas.

He was a regular presence at the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, which he lived near and which featured his work in four separate exhibits.

“Robert was a fierce artist and critic who devoted his time to writing, making, and thinking through the various ways in art shapes meaning,” the gallery said in a statement.

Linsley was a professor of fine arts at the University of Waterloo.

He was also an avid writer and had recently released a book.

Waterloo Regional Police have yet to announce any charges in connection with the crash, but say that they expect there will be charges.

With reporting by Rosie Del Campo