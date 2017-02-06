Featured
Cyclist killed in Waterloo remembered as 'fierce artist and critic'
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 6:03PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 6, 2017 6:42PM EST
The man killed when his bicycle was hit from behind by a car in Waterloo was a well known local artist.
Robert Linsley was cycling on King Street North last Thursday when he was hit by a car that had just exited off of Highway 85.
People who knew Linsley describe him as being generous, thoughtful, and constantly interested in art and ideas.
He was a regular presence at the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, which he lived near and which featured his work in four separate exhibits.
“Robert was a fierce artist and critic who devoted his time to writing, making, and thinking through the various ways in art shapes meaning,” the gallery said in a statement.
Linsley was a professor of fine arts at the University of Waterloo.
He was also an avid writer and had recently released a book.
Waterloo Regional Police have yet to announce any charges in connection with the crash, but say that they expect there will be charges.
With reporting by Rosie Del Campo
