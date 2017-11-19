

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Police say around 2:17 a.m. a pickup truck was travelling southbound on Fisher-Hallman Road approaching Activa Avenue. The truck was slowing for a red light but when the light changed to green, the pickup truck started towards the intersection.

Police say at the same time, a cyclist was riding westbound through the crosswalk when they were struck by the truck and thrown from the bike.

The rider, a 25-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are still investigating and they say charges are pending.