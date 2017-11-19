Featured
Cyclist hurt after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning
Police say a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at Fischer-Hallman and Activa in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 12:38PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 19, 2017 3:33PM EST
Regional police are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Police say around 2:17 a.m. a pickup truck was travelling southbound on Fisher-Hallman Road approaching Activa Avenue. The truck was slowing for a red light but when the light changed to green, the pickup truck started towards the intersection.
Police say at the same time, a cyclist was riding westbound through the crosswalk when they were struck by the truck and thrown from the bike.
The rider, a 25-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police are still investigating and they say charges are pending.