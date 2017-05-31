Featured
Cyclist hit by vehicle and injured in Kitchener
Emergency crews work at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist at Manitou and Wabanaki drives in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 7:04PM EDT
A collision in Kitchener left a cyclist hurt Wednesday evening.
The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Manitou and Wabanaki drives around 5 p.m.
Wabanaki was closed in the area into the evening hours as police investigated the collision.
Details on the cause of the crash and the cyclist’s condition were not immediately available.
