Featured
Customers of Owen Sound tattoo parlour urged to consult doctors
This Jan. 6, 2006, file photo shows a tattoo artist at the Los Angeles county fairgrounds in Pomona, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 4:10PM EST
An unlicensed, unregulated tattoo and piercing business has been operating in Owen Sound since November, authorities say.
According to the Grey Bruce Health Unit, SA Tattooing and Piercing has been doing business from a location at 360 8th Street East.
All businesses operating in Owen Sound must obtain a licence from the city, and all tattoo parlour-type businesses are subject to health inspections.
No inspections occurred at SA Tattooing and Piercing, the health unit says, because authorities were not aware of its existence.
The health unit says that anyone who received a tattoo or piercing from the business should consult a doctor or other health care provider about the possible need to undergo testing for possible infection of hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- High school teacher admits to verbal and emotional abuse of student
- Nearly 130,000 Canadians have prescriptions for medical marijuana
- Flood warning: GRCA expects high flows through weekend
- Shooting in Six Nations leaves 1 man dead; no arrests made
- Back to business: Cambridge council, inside workers ratify new contract