An unlicensed, unregulated tattoo and piercing business has been operating in Owen Sound since November, authorities say.

According to the Grey Bruce Health Unit, SA Tattooing and Piercing has been doing business from a location at 360 8th Street East.

All businesses operating in Owen Sound must obtain a licence from the city, and all tattoo parlour-type businesses are subject to health inspections.

No inspections occurred at SA Tattooing and Piercing, the health unit says, because authorities were not aware of its existence.

The health unit says that anyone who received a tattoo or piercing from the business should consult a doctor or other health care provider about the possible need to undergo testing for possible infection of hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV.