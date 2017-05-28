

CTV Kitchener





CTV Kitchener has won two awards from the National Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Our extensive coverage of the verdict in the Tim Bosma murder trial was given the Bert Cannings Award for Best Television Newscast in a medium market.

The second award, for best feature sports reporting in a small/medium market, was for Randy Steinman’s "On The Roster" report profiling a group of blind curlers.

The awards were handed out Saturday night in Toronto.