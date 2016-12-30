

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Here’s a look at the most-read local stories for each month of 2016, based on Kitchener.CTVNews.ca and Guelph.CTVNews.ca traffic data:

January: Overall, it was a dry winter in southern Ontario – but on Jan. 19, a whole lot of snow fell in a hurry. An OPP officer spotted a car driving in Brussels with nearly its entire front windshield covered in a thick layer of snow. The officer knew the driver, who apparently didn’t have the strength to clear the entire windshield off, and charged him with a traffic offence. He also helped him clear off the rest of the snow.

February: Drivers were frustrated as all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed west of Woodstock for most of the day on Feb. 10. Two transport trucks had collided on the highway, causing one to catch fire. No injuries were reported.

March: Two people died when their car hit a light pole on Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener’s south end. The victims were both Kitchener residents – 24-year-old Jamie Martin and 19-year-old Travis Brown. People living near the crash site said they hoped speed bumps or other traffic-calming measures would be installed on the street.

April: Somehow, as many as 200 University of Waterloo students got access to questions that would be asked on their math exam ahead of time. After a photograph of the leaked questions was posted online, school officials said that the questions appeared to have somehow ended up in the hands of a tutoring service.

May: One of the buildings at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market was hit by fire, forcing it to be evacuated on a market day. Witnesses said that they arrived outside to find black smoke coming from the roof of the building. Damage to Peddlar's Village was estimated at $150,000, but that figure didn’t include losses sustained by the dozens of vendors set up inside.

June: Local government agencies and utility companies started warning their clients about a possible labour disruption at Canada Post. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers had been operating without a contract since the summer of 2015. Although no strike or lockout ever occurred, the situation stayed uncertain through the summer until a deal was reached in late August.

July: Remember when it seemed like every park in the city was full of people looking at their phones? The Pokemon Go craze left us almost as quickly as it came in, but for a few weeks in the summer it was virtually inescapable. Some people even started playing the game locally before it was supposed to be available in Canada. Businesses got involved, spending money to attract Pokemon to their premises, to in turn lure in the people hoping to catch them, and misunderstandings over the game resulted in at least 30 calls to Waterloo Regional Police.

August: In one hour, 50 mm of rain fell on Kitchener. Streets and parking lots flooded as the city’s stormwater infrastructure struggled to keep pace with the onslaught. On Fairway Road, a man got out of his van and started pushing it through the water. One woman sent us video of vehicles doing their best to navigate a flooded parking lot at Fairview Park Mall.

September: Diners at a Tim Hortons in Kitchener were startled when a deer burst through a window at the restaurant. Witnesses said that the deer ran across the restaurant, then turned around and was about to go back out the window – through the now-broken glass – before it was brought under control. The deer suffered a serious cut to its neck jumping through the window, and ended up being put down.

October: For a few days, clowns became a common and creepy sight around Waterloo Region and in other parts of the country. In Cambridge alone, there were at least four bizarre incidents involving clowns reported to police – including one in which somebody dressed as a clown jumped in front of a car. Three siblings in Elmira also reported being chased home from school by a clown, while a woman in Waterloo reported being pursued by three people dressed as clowns, one of whom was carrying a stick.

November: An 18-year-old Fergus woman was killed in a head-on car crash. Kristie-Lee Leighton was driving a car that collided with a transport truck on Wellington Road 18. Leighton had recently graduated from Centre Wellington District High School, where one former teacher remembered her as “vibrant, intelligent and caring.”

December: A quiet café at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Waterloo campus became the focus of national attention when café operator Sandor Dosman has his contract with the school’s Graduate Students’ Association terminated. Dosman was told that the student group was upset with the wording of a help wanted ad he had placed, although it was later suggested that there may have been other issues as well.