The final witness at the Derrick Lawlor murder trial was a man who was with Lawlor and Mark McCreadie on the night McCreadie died.

Lawlor has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the death of McCreadie, whose remains were found in Kitchener’s Victoria Park in April 2014.

Taking the witness stand Wednesday was John Davie, who told jurors that he and McCreadie were having sex in the park on the night of McCreadie’s death.

Davie said that Lawlor – who he had first met a few days earlier, in the same section of the park – then approached the pair and asked to join them.

At one point, Davie testified, Lawlor pulled out a scarf and tried to tighten it around Davie’s neck.

Davie said he at first thought it was a gesture of kindness, given that it was a cool evening, but became more alarmed when Lawlor started to tighten the scarf.

David testified that he then loosened the scarf and started to get dressed. He told jurors that Lawlor then told him it would be “OK” if he left Lawlor and McCreadie alone.

McCreadie’s remains were discovered the following day.

The Crown contends that Davie used a scarf to strangle McCreadie to death.

Jurors have heard that Lawlor had spoken of a desire to harm men exhibiting what he saw as deviant or promiscuous sexual behaviours. He told medical professionals that he had no memory of what had happened that night.

Davie was the final witness to be called by the Crown. The defence is not expected to call any witnesses.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected to take place next week, with jurors starting their deliberations the following week.