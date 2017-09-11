

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Evidence will show that an accused killer was fueled by an anti-homosexual anger when he strangled a Kitchener man to death, jurors in a Kitchener courtroom heard Monday.

Derrick Lawlor is accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Mark McCreadie, whose body was found on the edge of Victoria Park in April 2014.

An autopsy found that although McCreadie had a stab wound in his abdomen, his actual cause of death was strangulation.

Lawlor has pleaded not guilty, and his trial began Monday with an opening statement form Crown attorney Linda Elliot.

Elliot outlined her case for jurors, telling them she will provide evidence that Lawlor strangled McCreadie to death.

The night before McCreadie’s body was found, Elliot said, he had been having sex with another man near the park.

That other man is expected to testify that he left upset that night, after Lawlor tried to strangle him with a scarf.

Elliot is also expected to provide evidence about Lawlor’s mindset in the months before McCreadie’s death, including via a taped interview with police in which he talked about wanting to kill “sexually deviant” men.

Following Elliot’s address, the court heard from Sgt. Perry Lee of Waterloo Regional Police.

Lee, who was responsible for photographing the crime scene, McCreadie’s autopsy and various items found in Lawlor’s home, testified that items found in the home included a knife, a scarf and a knapsack.

The trial will continue on Tuesday with testimony from another police officer.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa