

CTV Kitchener





A criminal investigation has been launched into the death of a man in Brant County.

Brant County OPP say the man was found dead around 3 p.m. Wednesday, inside a home on Papple Road in Cainsville, just east of Brantford.

Information on his identity has not been made public.

Police say they were called to the address to check on the well-being of the person living there.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.