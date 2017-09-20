

Firefighters are investigating following an early-morning fire in Brantford.

The call came in shortly after 2 a.m. to the report of a fire at 152 Campbell Street.

When crews arrived on scene the roof of the structure was fully involved.

“Our crews did a really good job making sure that it didn’t extend to the neighbouring properties, said Dwayne Armstrong with the Brantford Fire Department.



Fire crews on scene of a working house fire on Campbell st. please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/QG4FFilZdW — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) September 20, 2017

As a result of working fire alarms, no one was injured and everyone inside the home managed to evacuate safely.

Crews remained on scene for several hours as there were hotspots in the home’s attic.

Damage estimates could not be provided and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.