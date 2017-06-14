

CTV Kitchener





Regional Police and fire officials were called to the scene of a suspicious fire in Waterloo Wednesday evening.

Officials say they got a call for a structure fire from multiple people at an abandoned property on Ira Needles Boulevard between Westhill Drive and Thorndale Drive around 7 p.m.

Officials say the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

There's no word on a damage estimate at this time but say there were few contents inside the building

Fire prevention and regional police continue to investigate.