Crews called to a suspicious fire in Waterloo
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Regional Police and fire officials were called to the scene of a suspicious fire in Waterloo Wednesday evening.
Officials say they got a call for a structure fire from multiple people at an abandoned property on Ira Needles Boulevard between Westhill Drive and Thorndale Drive around 7 p.m.
Officials say the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.
There's no word on a damage estimate at this time but say there were few contents inside the building
Fire prevention and regional police continue to investigate.
