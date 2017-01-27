Featured
Crews battle house fire in Elmira
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 6:33AM EST
Firefighters are battling an active fire in Elmira Friday morning.
The call came in around 6:00 a.m. Friday to a semi-detached home on Aspen Crescent in the Birdland area of Elmira.
Firefighters could see flames in the area while on route.
When crews from the Elmira Fire Department arrived at the scene, assistance from Floradale Fire Department wa requested.
