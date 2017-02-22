Featured
Crash outside Waterloo downs traffic standard on car
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 11:51AM EST
A car veered off the road and toppled a traffic standard north of Waterloo Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m., at King and Weber streets in Woolwich.
It left the pole down on top of the car. Some wires fell to the ground as well.
No serious injuries were reported.
Further information, including whether the foggy conditions in the area at the time contributed to the crash, was not available.
