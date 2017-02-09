

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Kitchener left one person injured during the Thursday afternoon rush.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m., near Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township.

It involved an SUV and a station wagon, both of which had been travelling westbound. The SUV was rear-ended by the station wagon.

Authorities at the scene said that one woman had been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The highway was reopened in both directions before 6 p.m., although traffic remained virtually at a standstill for some time.