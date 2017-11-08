

CTV Kitchener





Two people were seriously hurt when their vehicle hit a hydro pole and a tree.

A report of a collision brought emergency crews to Oxford Road 17 near the 11th Line, just northwest of Woodstock, around 10:!5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Oxford County OPP, a car had hit a hydro pole and tree after leaving the road for an unknown reason.

An 18-year-old man who had been a passenger in the car was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, an adult man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say they are investigating the crash and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.