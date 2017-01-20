

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Friday morning and another person seriously hurt when their vehicles collided on Highway 59 south of Tavistock.

Oxford County OPP say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, which occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of the highway and Maplewood Sideroad.

The man driving the other vehicle was left trapped in the vehicle. He was freed by emergency crews and then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Information on the woman’s identity had not been made public by late morning, as police had been unable to reach her family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. While it was foggy in the area at the time, it’s not clear if that was a contributing factor.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area in the minutes before the crash and may have seen either or both of the vehicles involved.

As of 11:45 a.m., Highway 59 remained closed between Oxford Road 34 and Cassel Sideroad, while Maplewood was closed between the 11th and 13th lines.

The closures were expected to last for most of the afternoon.

With reporting by Alexandra Pinto