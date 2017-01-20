Featured
Crash near Tavistock leaves 1 woman dead
Police guard the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 59 south of Tavistock on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 9:36AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 11:56AM EST
One person was killed Friday morning and another person seriously hurt when their vehicles collided on Highway 59 south of Tavistock.
Oxford County OPP say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, which occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of the highway and Maplewood Sideroad.
The man driving the other vehicle was left trapped in the vehicle. He was freed by emergency crews and then taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Information on the woman’s identity had not been made public by late morning, as police had been unable to reach her family.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. While it was foggy in the area at the time, it’s not clear if that was a contributing factor.
Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area in the minutes before the crash and may have seen either or both of the vehicles involved.
As of 11:45 a.m., Highway 59 remained closed between Oxford Road 34 and Cassel Sideroad, while Maplewood was closed between the 11th and 13th lines.
The closures were expected to last for most of the afternoon.
With reporting by Alexandra Pinto
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Kitchener Weather Change city
1 °COvercast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10