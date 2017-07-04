Featured
Crash near St. Jacobs causes car fire; 1 driver hurt
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sawmill Road near St. Jacobs on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 5:36PM EDT
One person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a collision in Woolwich Township.
The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Sawmill and New Jerusalem roads over the noon hour.
It involved two vehicles, one of which caught on fire in the aftermath of the crash.
The driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police are investigating the collision.
