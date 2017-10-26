

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in Bruce County.

The crash brought emergency crews to Side Road 25, east of the community of Mildmay, shortly after 7 a.m.

South Bruce OPP say the person who was hurt was the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash.

Side Road 25 was closed in the area as police investigated the collision.