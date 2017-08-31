

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Grey County.

The crash was reported to police around 6:15 a.m.

It left an SUV in a pond along Grey Road 4 near the community of Priceville, outside Flesherton.

Information on the victim’s identity has not been made public.

Police believe the SUV left the road and rolled down a steep embankment before landing in the pond.