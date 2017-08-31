Featured
Crash near Flesherton leaves 1 person dead
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 1:26PM EDT
One person was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Grey County.
The crash was reported to police around 6:15 a.m.
It left an SUV in a pond along Grey Road 4 near the community of Priceville, outside Flesherton.
Information on the victim’s identity has not been made public.
Police believe the SUV left the road and rolled down a steep embankment before landing in the pond.