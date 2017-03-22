

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





One person is in critical condition and a London man is dead after a head-on crash near Elginfield.

The OPP in Middlesex County responded to a crash on Adelaide Road North, south of St Marys, just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a southbound pickup truck and a northbound van collided head-on in the northbound lane.

Gerry Cockburn, a 69-year-old London man, was the lone occupant of the ban. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 16-year-old male, was airlifted from the crash site by Ornge in critical condition.

Adelaide Road was closed for over five hours Tuesday for the investigation.