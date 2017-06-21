

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a collision between an SUV and what police call a “scooter-type vehicle.”

Haldimand County OPP say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at Haldibrook and Miles roads, about 10 kilometres northeast of Caledonia.

Both vehicles were travelling eastbound.

The driver of the scooter suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, while she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been made public.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.