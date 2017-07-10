Featured
Crash near Breslau sends one vehicle into the ditch
Police are investigating after a vehicle ended up on its roof in a ditch on Victoria Street North.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 11:24PM EDT
Regional police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened near Breslau on Monday evening.
Crews were called to Victoria Street North just before 11 p.m.
The vehicle ended up in the ditch and flipped onto its roof.
Police are still looking into what may have caused the crash.
