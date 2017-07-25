Featured
Crash near Brantford leaves driver seriously hurt
One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Brant County. (Brant County OPP)
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 6:58PM EDT
A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when her car left a highway and rolled over.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Highway 54 near Painter Road, east of Brantford.
Brant County OPP say the car missed a curve in the road and rolled over into the ditch. Speed is considered a possible contributing factor.
An air ambulance took her to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.
Highway 54 was expected to remain closed in the area until late Tuesday night.
