

CTV Kitchener





A 40-year-old woman was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when her motorcycle and an SUV collided in Woodstock.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., on Parkinson Road.

According to Woodstock police, the motorcycle was hit by the SUV as the SUV made a left turn off of Parkinson.

An air ambulance was brought in to take the motorcyclist to hospital. She was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

The area around the crash site was closed for several hours. During this time, a taxi driver was charged with careless driving after allegedly running over multiple evidence markers.