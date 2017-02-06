Featured
Crash in Wellesley Township leaves minivan on side
A minivan is seen on its side along Manser Road north of Linwood on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 11:27AM EST
A minivan ended up off the road and on its side west of Elmira on Sunday.
The crash brought emergency crews to Manser Road, near Buehler Line north of Linwood, during the later afternoon hours.
At the scene, the van was seen with one row of seating having been removed.
Information on the cause of the collision and whether anybody was injured was not available Sunday.
