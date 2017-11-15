Featured
Crash in Waterloo leaves vehicles heavily damaged
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 10:45AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2017 12:28PM EST
A three-vehicle collision caused traffic delays and substantial damage in Waterloo’s university district.
The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on University Avenue near Seagram Drive.
Two of the vehicles were damaged to the point that they were towed away from the scene.
No serious injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.