Crash in Simcoe leaves 2 seriously hurt
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 2:24PM EDT
Two people were seriously hurt Tuesday evening when their motorcycle and an SUV collided in Simcoe.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Norfolk Street North.
According to Grey County OPP, the SUV was turning into a driveway when it was hit by the motorcycle.
The motorcycle’s driver and passenger, a 50-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were both thrown from the bike.
They were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Both of them are expected to survive.
The driver of the SUV is not hurt.
Police say they are continuing their investigation and expect to lay charges.
