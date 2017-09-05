

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man was left injured, and later charged, after his bicycle and a car collided in a newly opened roundabout.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, at Ottawa Street and Alpine Road in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man biked into the roundabout in the wrong direction.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been charged with careless driving and not having a horn or bell on his bicycle.