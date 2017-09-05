Featured
Crash in roundabout leaves wrong-way cyclist hurt
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 2:22PM EDT
A Kitchener man was left injured, and later charged, after his bicycle and a car collided in a newly opened roundabout.
The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, at Ottawa Street and Alpine Road in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say the man biked into the roundabout in the wrong direction.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been charged with careless driving and not having a horn or bell on his bicycle.