Crash in Kitchener sends motorcyclist to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Last Updated Tuesday, July 4, 2017 11:46PM EDT
Regional police say a man was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Kitchener Tuesday evening.
Police say the man was riding a motorcycle when he crashed around 7:30 p.m. at Doon Valley Drive and Conestoga College Boulevard.
Police say the motorcyclist was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
It’s not known what caused the crash.
