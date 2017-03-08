Featured
Crash in Kitchener sends 2 people to hospital
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at Westmount Road and Gage Avenue in Kitchener. (Marta Czurylowicz / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:28PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:48PM EST
Two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Westmount Road in Kitchener.
The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m., at Westmount and Gage Avenue.
It involved an SUV and a car. Waterloo Regional Police are investigating whether the SUV failed to stop at the intersection, hitting the car, which was making a left turn.
Police said both of the people injured would survive.
Westmount was closed in the area through the afternoon rush.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Sportsworld Crossing properties sold in $50.8M deal
- Crash in Kitchener sends 2 people to hospital
- 'It's just incredible': Stolen trailer tracked down within minutes via social media
- Drug and weapon bust in Stratford leaves 4 people in custody
- Space race: 3 people with local ties can still become astronauts