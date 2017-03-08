

CTV Kitchener





Two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Westmount Road in Kitchener.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m., at Westmount and Gage Avenue.

It involved an SUV and a car. Waterloo Regional Police are investigating whether the SUV failed to stop at the intersection, hitting the car, which was making a left turn.

Police said both of the people injured would survive.

Westmount was closed in the area through the afternoon rush.