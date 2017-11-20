

CTV Kitchener





Two vehicles were left with significant damage following a crash on Victoria Street in Kitchener Sunday night.

Just before 7 p.m. police were called to the Victoria Street Bridge over the Grand River, for reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and a car.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Victoria Street was closed from Shelby to Ebycrest while crews cleaned up.

Officials say there were no injuries. Information on whether any charges would be laid was not available.