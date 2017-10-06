

CTV Kitchener





Several people were taken to hospital following a collision at a Kitchener intersection which left a minivan on its side.

The minivan and an SUV collided at Ottawa Street and Westmount Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say a woman and two children in the minivan were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two people from the SUV were also treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.