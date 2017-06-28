

CTV Kitchener





A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after a collision in Kitchener’s south end.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. at Doon Village Road and Doon South Drive.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man was riding a bicycle that collided with a car being driven by an 85-year-old woman.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.