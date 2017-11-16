

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital following a collision in Kitchener’s north end Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred during the 6 p.m. hour at Weber and Wellington streets.

It involved two vehicles, both of which received significant damage. One of the vehicles ended up on the front lawn of a home.

Information on the extent of injuries sustained by the person taken to hospital and the cause of the collision was not immediately available.