Featured
Crash in Kitchener ends with vehicle on lawn; 1 hurt
A two-vehicle crash at Weber and Wellington streets in Kitchener ended with one vehicle on a front lawn.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 3:53PM EST
One person was taken to hospital following a collision in Kitchener’s north end Wednesday evening.
The crash occurred during the 6 p.m. hour at Weber and Wellington streets.
It involved two vehicles, both of which received significant damage. One of the vehicles ended up on the front lawn of a home.
Information on the extent of injuries sustained by the person taken to hospital and the cause of the collision was not immediately available.