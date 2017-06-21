

CTV Kitchener





An 83-year-old woman died in hospital Tuesday after she was hit by a vehicle while walking in Hanover.

Hanover Police say the crash happened shortly after noon, at the intersection of 10th Street and 7th Avenue, as the woman was crossing 10th and the vehicle was making a left turn onto the same street.

The pedestrian has been identified as Beatrice Gaeler, a Hanover resident.

Police say the driver, an 89-year-old man from Elmwood, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock. He is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.