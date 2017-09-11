Featured
Crash in Cambridge leaves motorcyclist seriously hurt
Published Monday, September 11, 2017
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge’s north end.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Hespeler Road, near Fisher Mills Road.
Police say a car made a U-turn into the path of the motorcycle, causing a collision.
The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Cambridge man, was taken to an out-of-town hospital.
The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Markham man, has been charged with careless driving.