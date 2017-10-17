

One person was taken to hospital Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Cambridge.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Montrose Street North at Pineview Avenue.

It involved a car, which was left on its side on the roadway, and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital. Information on their condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.