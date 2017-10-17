Featured
Crash in Cambridge leaves motorcyclist hurt
Police investigate a crash on Montrose Street North in Cambridge on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 5:57PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Cambridge.
The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Montrose Street North at Pineview Avenue.
It involved a car, which was left on its side on the roadway, and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital. Information on their condition was not immediately available.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.