Crash closes intersection in Perth County and sends two to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 3:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 10, 2017 4:17PM EDT
Provincial Police are investigating a crash in Perth East on Monday afternoon.
It happened west of Linwood at the intersection of Perth Road 121 and Line 80.
Police say both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The Ministry of Environment has been called in for a fuel leak from one of the vehicles involved in the collision.
OPP closed the intersection for a couple of hours and they say the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
