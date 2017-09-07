

CTV Kitchener





A section of Highway 7/8 was closed in both directions Thursday morning due to a collision.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. between Road 102 and Road 14, just east of Shakespeare.

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters were seen at the scene. A significant amount of debris was left on the roadway.

Further details were not immediately available. The highway remained closed as of 12:15 p.m.