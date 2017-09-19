Featured
Crash closes Highway 401 WB west of Kitchener
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 5:31PM EDT
A serious collision closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Ayr Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred during the 5 p.m. hour.
As of 5:30 p.m., all westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Cedar Creek Road.
ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB at Cedar Creek Rd #Ayr - WB lanes CLOSED due to a collision, emergency services on scene. ^cc— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) September 19, 2017
Further details were not available.