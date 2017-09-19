

A serious collision closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Ayr Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred during the 5 p.m. hour.

As of 5:30 p.m., all westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Cedar Creek Road.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB at Cedar Creek Rd #Ayr - WB lanes CLOSED due to a collision, emergency services on scene. ^cc — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) September 19, 2017

Further details were not available.