Westbound drivers were being diverted off Highway 401 at Guelph Line Tuesday morning due to a five-vehicle collision.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m., between Highway 6 South and Guelph Line.

According to the OPP, one of the vehicles involved in the collision was a transport truck, and the crash caused a fuel spill. The highway was closed for cleanup of the spill.

It is not believed that anyone involved in the collision suffered serious injuries.

All westbound lanes remained closed as of 10:30 a.m. It was not clear when they would reopen.

More details to come.