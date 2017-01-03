

The Canadian Press





All Toronto-bound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway were closed following an accident overnight that injured six people.

Police say one of the injured, believed to be a male in his 20s, suffered critical injuries.

The other injuries are reportedly minor.

The crash just after midnight involved two vehicles travelling in the same direction on the expressway between Highway 427 and Kipling Ave.

Police had hoped to reopen the lanes by 7 a.m., but now suspect a third vehicle may have been involved in the crash and fled the scene.

Police released the scene, and traffic resumed on the Gardiner shortly after 8:15 a.m.